2,090 cases of dengue in State so far

Chennai Corpn. is taking measures to control mosquito breeding: Minister

Since January, 2,090 people in Tamil Nadu have been affected by dengue, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said on Thursday.

At the inauguration of a renovated playground at the Madras Medical College, the Minister said the Greater Chennai Corporation was taking measures to control mosquito breeding by deploying drones to spray larvicide on waterbodies, while government hospitals were providing proper treatment for dengue.

In January, there were 402 cases of dengue, followed by 618 in February, 684 in March, 249 in April, 55 in May, 54 in June and 28 in July, he said.

He said they were scheduled to meet the Union Health Minister on July 9. Following the Cabinet reshuffle, he said they would try to confirm the meeting with the new Union Health Minister to discuss issues, including the admission of students to the upcoming All- India Institute of Medical Sciences in Madurai. If not, the Health Secretary would visit Delhi as per the existing plan and meet officials, including the Union Health Secretary and the Joint Secretary, he said.

The Minister said 1,59,26,050 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been supplied by the Union government to the State. Vaccines have been distributed to districts with higher demand and those with high positivity rates.

The next supply of vaccines was scheduled to arrive on July 11, he said.

The Health Secretary would talk about the requirement of vaccines during his visit to Delhi, he added.

Mr. Subramanian said the State’s present oxygen stock had increased to 900 metric tonnes from the earlier 230 metric tonnes.

As many as 55,052 COVID-19 patients have been treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital so far. The hospital has the capacity to treat 2,600 patients. A month ago, when cases rose rapidly, no bed was available at the hospital, while presently, only 115 people were undergoing treatment here, the Minister said.

A total of 456 people, affected by mucormycosis, are being treated at the hospital. As many as 216 people have been discharged after treatment. “A total of 3,697 persons have been affected by mucormycosis in the State so far,” he said.

The playground at the Madras Medical College was given a facelift at a cost of ₹25 lakh.

Minister for Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu and Dean of RGGGH/MMC E. Theranirajan were present.