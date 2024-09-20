ADVERTISEMENT

2026 T.N. Assembly election results will be a big blow for the DMK: Tamilisai

Published - September 20, 2024 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 2026 Assembly election results in Tamil Nadu will be a “big blow” to the ruling DMK because of its ‘misgovernance’, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Thursday.

In a statement, Ms. Soundararajan said the “Justice Sarkaria Commission had called the DMK a scientifically corrupt party in the past, which continues [to be the case] even today. To save Tamil Nadu in the future, one must overcome the DMK’s money and muscle power. This is in the hands of SCs, STs, BCs, MBCs, women, farmers and weavers, who have been cheated by the Dravidian model for decades....”

She further said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made “dubious claims” that Tamil Nadu was the number one State in India. She said the remarks were made out of ignorance of development in other States, and to intentionally mislead the people of Tamil Nadu with false statistics and fake news. The DMK picks up issues such as allocation of funds for Chennai Metro Rail Phase - II only for the sake of indulging in a “blame game.”

