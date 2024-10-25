2026 poll won’t be smooth sailing for DMK: Tamilisai

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election would not be smooth sailing for the ruling DMK, as fissures started emerging among its allies. Addressing reporters, she said a coalition government would be formed after the 2026 election. To a question on Ministers boycotting the convocations of universities presided over by Governor R.N. Ravi, she said: “It has become a routine to politicise school and higher education in Tamil Nadu. Whether it is the National Education Policy, the Samagra Shiksha, the three-language formula, the appointment of vice-chancellors to universities, or convocations, everything is being politicised...”