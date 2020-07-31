20,204 temples opened while 21,131 remain shut, says HR&CE

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that only 20,204 small temples situated in villages and other rural areas and with an annual revenue below ₹10,000 had been opened for public worship despite the lockdown in force across the State to fight COVID-19.
Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha were told that 21,131 big as well as small temples situated in cities as well as rural areas remained closed.
The submission was made in response to a query raised by the High Court during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition.
Financial assistance
To another question from the court regarding additional financial assistance to employees of the closed temples, the HR&CE Commissioner said he had forwarded a proposal to the State government on July 22, and it was under consideration.
The PIL petition was filed by R.R. Gopaljee, publisher of Tamil daily Dinamalar (Tiruchi-Vellore editions) seeking financial assistance to all employees dependent on temples for their income without discriminating between those who had been engaged on payment of salaries and those who were dependent on offerings by the devotees.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath