20,000 State-run schools given internet connections

Internet connections have been provided to 20,332 out of a total of 37,553 State-run schools, and the remaining 17,221 schools would be covered by the second week of June, the Tamil Nadu government said on Thursday.

Of the 6,223 government higher secondary and high schools across the State, 5,913 had got internet connections. Of the 6,992 middle schools, 3,799 had been provided the facility. As for primary schools, 10,620 out of a total of 24,338 schools had been given internet connections.

An official press release said that the State government was also setting up 8,180 hi-tech labs at a cost of ₹519.73 crore, and 22,931 smart classrooms at a cost of ₹455.32 crore for the benefit of 46.12 lakh students.