2,000 police personnel to be deployed in Cuddalore on counting day

Published - June 04, 2024 12:48 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Mobile phones would be prohibited at the counting centre except for those permitted by the Election Commission.

| Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Around 2,000 police personnel, including Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, will be deployed at the counting centre at the Periyar Government Arts and Science College during the counting of votes in Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency on June 4.

Official sources said the three-tier security cover, including CISF personnel, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel and the Tamil Nadu Special Police will continue till counting ends.

In addition, special police teams comprising 12 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 54 Inspectors, and Sub-Inspectors would provide round-the-clock security at the centre.

Postal ballots would be taken up at first for counting, and from 8.30 a.m. onwards, votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be taken up.

There will be 18 rounds in respect of votes polled in Thittagudi (Reserved), 21 rounds for Vriddhachalam assembly segment, 17 rounds for Neyveli, 19 rounds for Panruti, 17 rounds for Cuddalore assembly segment, and 19 rounds for Kurunjipadi assembly segment.

According to Collector A. Arun Thamburaj, 14 tables have been placed for the counting of votes polled in each of the six Assembly segments. Each table will have three persons, including a micro observer. Arrangements have been made to announce the results at the end of each round.

Mobile phones would be prohibited at the counting centre except for those permitted by the Election Commission.

Villupuram

Counting of votes polled in Villupuram (Reserved) Lok Sabha constituency will begin at 8.00 a.m. at the counting centres in Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College in Villupuram.

A total of 306 officials will be on duty during the counting of votes. Over 1,200 police personnel have been deployed for security at the counting centre in Villupuram.

