2,000-plus cases take COVID-19 tally to 52,334

CHENNAI

18 June 2020 23:52 IST

Tamil Nadu sees 49 fatalities; Chennai reports 1,373 fresh cases, its toll touches 500

For the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu reported 2,000-plus cases of COVID-19. The State’s recovery rate stood at 54%, while its mortality rate was 1.2%.

The State added 2,141 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking its tally to 52,334*. The number of active cases stood at 23,065. Another 1,017 persons were discharged from hospitals. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State increased to 28,641. However, the State’s toll climbed to 625 with 49 more fatalities (36 deaths in government and 13 in private hospitals).

As Chennai reported 1,373 fresh cases, its tally climbed to 37,070. Of this, 16,882 persons are undergoing treatment. The city’s toll touched 500.

The number of samples tested in the State so far crossed eight lakh. In the last 24 hours, 26,736 more samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested to 8,00,443.

Three deaths, that occured at a private hospital, at the Raja Muthiah Medical College Hospital and at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, last month and early this month, were reported by the Health Department. This included a 69-year-old man who died at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on May 31.

Among the 49 persons who died, 42 had co-morbidities. Four of the deceased were aged in their 30s. A 34-year-old man, admitted with Old Pott’s spine at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), died on June 17 due to cardiopulmonary arrest and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A 35-year-old man with newly-diagnosed diabetes died at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital on Thursday due to respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia. A 36-year-old man with systemic hypertension, diabetes and morbid obesity died at the Stanley hospital on June 16, while a 37-year-old man, who had no co-morbid conditions, also died at the Stanley hospital due to bronchopneumonia and type-I respiratory failure. A 70-year-old woman from Chennai with old pulmonary tuberculosis and old cerebrovascular accident died at the RGGGH due to cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID-19 pneumonia and codeine overdose.

Other districts

Both Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur reported over 100 cases each, while nine other districts reported more than 20 cases each.

Tiruvallur reported 123 new cases, taking its tally to 2,155. Chengalpattu, with 115 new cases, now has a total of 3,285 COVID-19 cases. There were 55 cases each in Kancheepuram and Vellore, 28 cases in Ramanathapuram, 27 cases in Tiruvannamalai and 26 cases each in Thoothukudi and Villupuram.

Fifty of the new patients were returnees from abroad and other States. This included 23 persons who had arrived from Maharashtra.

Two private laboratories — Aarthi Scans and Labs in Vannarpet, Tirunelveli, and Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Anuppanadi — have been approved for COVID-19 testing. With this, there are now a total of 81 testing facilities in the State.

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)