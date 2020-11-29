‘2,000 mini clinics by Dec. 15’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing a COVID-19 review meeting in Chennai on Saturday.

CHENNAI

29 November 2020 02:54 IST

₹7,525.17 crore spent so far to control pandemic, says CM

A total of 2,000 ‘mini clinics’ would be launched across Tamil Nadu before December 15, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Saturday.

Addressing a video conference meeting of all District Collectors, in which he reviewed the COVID-19 scenario in the State, Mr. Palaniswami said every mini clinic would have a doctor, a nurse and an assistant.

Thanking officials for effectively controlling the spread of COVID-19, the CM said the spread of the pandemic was under control in the State. sSo far, the State government has spent over ₹7,525.17 crore (including ₹5,300 crore for relief measures) towards controlling the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

PM lauds State

Mr. Palaniswami also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Tamil Nadu for effectively controlling the spread of the pandemic and further said the State remained a role model to the whole of India. The CM also thanked the PM for his appreciation.

Reiterating his appeal to the general public to wear face masks while stepping out, Mr. Palaniswami said COVID-19 was spreading in other States as the precautionary guidelines were not being followed in them.

Thought the spread of COVID-19 was being effectively controlled in the State, “it would take some more time for returning to normalcy,” Mr. Palaniswami contended.

Solution for inundation

Mr. Palaniswami also said that a permanent solution would be taken to resolve water inundation issues being faced by residents of Velachery, Mudichur, Varadarajapuram and Tambaram. He said he has instructed officials to find a permanent solution to the issue.