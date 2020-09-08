2,000 mini clinics across Tamil Nadu soon, says Chief Minister

The clinics will treat patients with headache, mild fever and other ailments, as doctors in several private and government hospitals are reluctant to treat patients suspecting they would have COVID-19, the CM said

The Tamil Nadu government is planning to open about 2,000 ‘mini clinics’ across the State for treating patients with headache, mild fever and other ailments, as doctors in several private and government hospitals are reluctant to treat patients suspecting they would have COVID-19, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Chairing a review meeting of officials and public health experts, Mr. Palaniswami said the State government’s decision followed representations received by the government in this regard. These mini clinics would come up in Corporations, Municipalities and major villages that did not have primary health centres. Each of the mini clinics would have a doctor, a nurse and an assistant along with medical equipment and medicines.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the general public must wear face masks while stepping out. Recalling his trip to Tiruvallur from Chennai on Monday, he said: “About 40% of the people were not wearing masks.” He instructed officials to ensure compliance in the wearing of masks and to impose fine on violators. He also reiterated that the general public must avoid visiting vegetable markets and meat and fish shops in groups. Those visiting beaches must be advised and sent home, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami instructed officials to take precautionary measures against dengue too, since fever would often be suspected to be COVID-19. Due to the large number of tests being undertaken across the State every day, the spread of the COVID-19 infection has been “on the decline,” he said. About 85,000 tests for COVID-19 were being conducted every day, he underlined.

Since the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, he advised officials to not let their guard down to ensure that the infection does not spread. As industries and shops have been allowed to open with 100% staff, he instructed the Labour Department to inspect them to ensure compliance of safety and precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

As workers tend to gather for lunch, he instructed officials to ensure physical distancing norms. The Labour Department has to organise meetings with the management of industries and trade unions to ensure all precautionary measures are being taken.

COVID-19 containment zones would continue, and people residing in them were to be monitored continuously, he said and added that the Health Department’s request for additional doctors, nurses and health workers would be considered favourably.