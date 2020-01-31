Tamil Nadu

2,000 bottles of IMFL seized

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police seized 2,000 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) smuggled from Puducherry in a van at Kottakuppam on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, a team was conducting vehicle checks at Kottakuppam, when they intercepted a vehicle and seized the contraband. The van driver Mohan, 29, of Kancheepuram was arrested.

