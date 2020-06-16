₹200 will be minimum fine for not wearing mask: Madurai Collector

The district administration will henceforth levy a minimum fine of ₹200 for those who do not wear masks in public places, said District Collector T. G. Vinay.

In a press statement on Monday, the Collector said ₹16,62,200 was collected from 16,624 people in the district. He had earlier said that wearing a mask is each person’s responsibility. It protects themselves and others from COVID-19 which is highly communicable.

A total of 442 cases have been recorded as on Monday. To keep the spread of the disease in check, the Collector said that it is mandatory to wear masks.

Dr. Vinay also said that the district administration has been promoting social distancing with the help of police personnel, revenue officials and corporation officers.

He added that they have also been insisting on hand washing. “It is recommended to wash hands every one hour. We have been trying to ensure that everyone, especially industries, follows this protocol,” he said.