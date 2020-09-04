200 vials of vaccine arrive in Chennai for trials

The trials will take place at RGGGH and SRIHER, involving 300 volunteers

Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, has arrived in Chennai for clinical trials.

Health officials said they had received 200 vials of the vaccine for trials that will involve two institutions and 300 volunteers.

Clinical trials of the vaccine will be taken up at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research. The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has been appointed as the principal investigator.

Though the date for starting trials is yet to be decided, official sources said the clinical trials were likely to begin next week.