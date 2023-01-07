200 kg ganja seized, four arrested in Tiruvallur

January 07, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

In an inter-district operation, officials of the Enforcement Bureau, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday seized 200 kg ganja smuggled into the State from Andhra Pradesh. Four suspects were arrested and two vehicles seized in the operation that lasted several hours.

Acting on the instructions of Additional Director-General of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, special teams intercepted a vehicle that entered Tiruvallur from Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. About two kg of ganja was found in the car in which three suspects Hari Murugan, Anthony and Karthik were travelling. The investigators came to know that a bigger consignment had been shifted to another vehicle bound for Tiruchi.

Special teams from Madurai and Tiruchi deployed in the operation intercepted another vehicle in which 198 kg ganja was found. Another suspect Ajit Kumar was arrested.

Mr. Aggarwal said the bureau had been making all efforts to control supply of narcotic drugs and reduce demand in the State.

He requested the people to provide any information regarding peddling of narcotic drugs by calling the toll-free number 10581 or closed user group 9498410581. Strict confidentiality would be maintained on the details of the informer.