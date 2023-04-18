HamberMenu
200 hectare of forest affected by Madukkarai fire: Minister

Only dry grass and bamboo were gutted, says Forest Minister Mathiventhan

April 18, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department staff inspecting the fire-affected area of the Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore on Monday.

Forest Department staff inspecting the fire-affected area of the Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

About 200 hectare of forest was affected by the fire that broke out in Madukkarai near Coimbatore, Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Responding to a call attention motion moved by AIADMK whip S.P. Velumani (Thondamuthur), Mr. Mathiventhan said over 200 personnel were involved in controlling the fire over the past few days.

Only dry grass and bamboo were gutted in the fire, the Minister said. To avoid such instances in the future, Mr. Mathiventhan said about four to five teams would be constituted in every district.

