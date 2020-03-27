200 ambulances, over 3,000 new medical staff to join fight against COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

As part of consolidating efforts against the spread of COVID-19 in the State, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami directed that newly-recruited medical staff join service within three days of receiving their appointment orders.

An official release stated that the CM has directed that 1,508 lab technicians, 530 doctors and 1,000 nurses newly recruited in accordance with rules through the Medical Recruitment Board, to join within three days after receiving their appointment orders.

Mr. Palaniswami has also directed that 200 new ambulances join the fleet in the State. The CM would also visit the new 350-bed hospital at Omandurar Estate on Friday evening to oversee arrangements being made in this regard.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Palaniswami was on a telephone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the former apprised the later of the precautionary and relief measures being taken against COVID-19 in the State. An official release stated that Mr. Modi too reiterated that the lockdown be observed strictly, while essential commodities to the general public are to be ensured.

Mr. Palaniswami chaired a meeting with Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy and other senior officials in his camp office.