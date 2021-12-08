20 school students injured after bus overturns near Villupuram in Tamil Nadu

Twenty school students were injured when the government bus in which they were travelling overturned at Mugaiyur near Villupuram on Tuesday.

Police said the bus carrying 50 students was going from Arakandanallur to Villupuram. When the vehicle neared Mugaiyur, the driver of the bus swerved to the left apparently to avoid hitting a two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction. He lost control of the vehicle and the bus overturned. On information, the police shifted the injured to Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital.