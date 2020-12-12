20 new cases reported in Vellore

VELLORE

12 December 2020 01:20 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 19,739 with 20 new cases reported on December 11.

While a total of 19,056 have been discharged, the tally of active cases stands at 345. The district's death toll is 338.

In Ranipet district, 12 cases were reported positive taking the total to 15,733.

In Tirupathur district, the total number of positive cases stood at 7,334 with 5 new cases on Friday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 40 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 18,875. Out of this, 18,457 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 142.