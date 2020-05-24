20 members not enough to shoot a TV serial, Selvamani tells T.N. government

After the State government allowed shooting for small screen television shows, Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president R.K. Selvamani appealed to it to increase the number of personnel allowed on a set from the present cap of 20 to 60.

He said that State government must allow small screen television serial producers to start work with 50% strength.

In a statement, Mr. Selvamani said it was not feasible to conduct shooting with just 20 members when 150-200 members worked on a set usually.

“In television serials, there would be at least 10-20 artistes. They will have at least 10 assistants. So, the number of actors and actresses would amount to 25 persons. No matter how much ever you reduce, there would be 35-40 workers. The shooting for television serials can be carried out only when 60 people are allowed on the set,” he said.

Mr. Selvamani further urged the Central government to set aside funds from the ₹20 lakh crore stimulus package for the Indian film industry as its workers already did not get any benefits enjoyed by the workers in the organised sector.

He further urged the Centre and State government to provide further relief to daily wage workers in the film industry.