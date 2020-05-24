Tamil Nadu

20 members not enough to shoot a TV serial, Selvamani tells T.N. government

Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president R.K. Selvamani.

Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president R.K. Selvamani.  

FEFSI president wants the number of people on set increased to 60

After the State government allowed shooting for small screen television shows, Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president R.K. Selvamani appealed to it to increase the number of personnel allowed on a set from the present cap of 20 to 60.

He said that State government must allow small screen television serial producers to start work with 50% strength.

In a statement, Mr. Selvamani said it was not feasible to conduct shooting with just 20 members when 150-200 members worked on a set usually.

“In television serials, there would be at least 10-20 artistes. They will have at least 10 assistants. So, the number of actors and actresses would amount to 25 persons. No matter how much ever you reduce, there would be 35-40 workers. The shooting for television serials can be carried out only when 60 people are allowed on the set,” he said.

Mr. Selvamani further urged the Central government to set aside funds from the ₹20 lakh crore stimulus package for the Indian film industry as its workers already did not get any benefits enjoyed by the workers in the organised sector.

He further urged the Centre and State government to provide further relief to daily wage workers in the film industry.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 4:12:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/20-members-not-enough-to-shoot-a-tv-serial-selvamani-tells-tn-government/article31663723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY