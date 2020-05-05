₹20 lakh solatium for family of CRPF jawan

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced a solatium of ₹ 20 lakh for the family of C. Chandrasekar, a CRPF jawan from Tamil Nadu, who was killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

In a statement, he condoled the death of the soldier, who hailed from Melur in Tenkasi district and assured a government job to a family member. He instructed Minister V.M. Rajalakshmi, Tenkasi Collector and Superintendent of Police to meet Chandrasekar’s family and to accord State honours for the funeral.