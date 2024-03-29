₹20 lakh seized near Bodi

March 29, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THENI

A flying squad team in Theni district seized ₹20 lakh from a vehicle and deposited it with the Sub-Treasury office in Bodinayakkanur.

An official said that though the occupants in the vehicle claimed that they were carrying the cash from Theni to Bodi for refilling in ATMs belonging to South Indian Bank, the officials pointed out mismatch in the supporting documents.

A wordy altercation broke between them. Finally, the officials insisted on producing proper documents as per the Election Commission’s guidelines and took possession of the cash.

Though the logistics firm staff claimed that they were carrying the money to fill ATMs as the next two to three days were holidays, the officials refused to release the money. The Department of Income Tax was also informed, the official said.

