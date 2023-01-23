ADVERTISEMENT

20 injured as government bus falls into roadside canal in Cuddalore district

January 23, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The accident took place near Vriddhachalam when the bus driver swerved to avoid another vehicle; T.N. Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar who was passing by, stopped and arranged for ambulances for the injured

The Hindu Bureau

The driver lost control, plunged into a roadside canal, and the vehicle overturned, police said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 20 persons sustained injuries when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus in which they were traveling lost control and overturned into a roadside canal at Komangalam near Vriddhachalam in the district on Monday.

According to the police, the bus carrying about 40 passengers was proceeding to Vriddhachalam from Seppakkam village. When the bus neared Komangalam, the bus driver Saravanan, 40, swerved to the right to avoid hitting a minivan coming in the opposite direction. However, he lost control and the vehicle plunged into a roadside canal and overturned. Local residents rushed to rescue the victims trapped under the vehicle.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar who was traveling on the road, stopped his vehicle at the site of the accident. He called up officials and arranged for ambulances to take the injured persons to the Vriddhachalam General Hospital.

