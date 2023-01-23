HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20 injured as government bus falls into roadside canal in Cuddalore district

The accident took place near Vriddhachalam when the bus driver swerved to avoid another vehicle; T.N. Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar who was passing by, stopped and arranged for ambulances for the injured

January 23, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
The driver lost control, plunged into a roadside canal, and the vehicle overturned, police said

The driver lost control, plunged into a roadside canal, and the vehicle overturned, police said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 20 persons sustained injuries when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus in which they were traveling lost control and overturned into a roadside canal at Komangalam near Vriddhachalam in the district on Monday.

According to the police, the bus carrying about 40 passengers was proceeding to Vriddhachalam from Seppakkam village. When the bus neared Komangalam, the bus driver Saravanan, 40, swerved to the right to avoid hitting a minivan coming in the opposite direction. However, he lost control and the vehicle plunged into a roadside canal and overturned. Local residents rushed to rescue the victims trapped under the vehicle.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar who was traveling on the road, stopped his vehicle at the site of the accident. He called up officials and arranged for ambulances to take the injured persons to the Vriddhachalam General Hospital.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.