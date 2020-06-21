Tamil Nadu

20 goats die after drinking water from a pond in reserve forest area

Twenty goats died after drinking water from a pond in a reserved forest area in Alangayam on Saturday.

The incident came to light when the owner of the herd, Poojalai of Padakuppam village in Alangayam block, went in search of the missing goats in the morning. The carcasses were found near the pond inside the reserved forest area.

Following the incident, the residents alerted the Forest department officials and they inspected the carcasses, and said that they would conduct an investigation.

