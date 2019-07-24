20 children injured as van topples over in Dindigul

A private van carrying schoolchildren toppled over when the driver swerved to avoid a two-wheeler near Dindigul in Tamil Nadu on July 24 morning. Over 20 children sustained minor injuries and five had fractures and are being treated at Dindigul Government Hospital.

The van was carrying the children to St. Antony government-aided middle school in Mullipadi village near Dindigul when the accident happened.

It is alleged that the vehicle with a seating capacity of 14 was overloaded. The Dindigul taluk police are investigating the accident.