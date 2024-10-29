ADVERTISEMENT

20% bonus for TANTEA employees

Published - October 29, 2024 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Workers of Tamil Nadu Tea Corporation (TANTEA) are set to get a bonus of 20% bonus, as the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has taken a decision in their favour. A total of 3,939 TANTEA employees are to be given bonus to the tune of ₹5.72 crore.

The TANTEA employees were eligible to get only 10% bonus as per the norms determined for this year, as TANTEA has been incurring losses, an official release said.

Since employees of the Tamil Nadu Rubber Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation are eligible to get 20% bonus, it was decided to grant the rate of bonus equally to employees of various corporations functioning under the Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department.

