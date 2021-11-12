2-week-old infant rescued

CHENNAI

12 November 2021 00:39 IST

The Neelanakarai police on Thursday afternoon rescued a two-week-old child with her mother and grandparents from their inundated house and shifted them to a private shelter to protect the child from infection.

The child’s mother Jayanthi was staying with her parents Lurdusamy and Mary and two other children since her husband left her when she was pregnant. While she returned after delivery, the house got flooded. inspector Mahesh Kumar led the rescue.

