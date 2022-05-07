Tamil Nadu

2 new COVID-19 cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,317 with two fresh cases reported on Saturday. A total 56,149 have been discharged. The active cases stood at five. The death toll is 1,163.

No fresh cases in Ranipet,Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.


