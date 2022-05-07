2 new COVID-19 cases in Vellore
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,317 with two fresh cases reported on Saturday. A total 56,149 have been discharged. The active cases stood at five. The death toll is 1,163.
No fresh cases in Ranipet,Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.