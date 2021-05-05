2 MPs to choose between Rajya Sabha, Assembly

‘Munusamy, Vaithilingam yet to decide’

AIADMK Rajya Sabha MPs K.P. Munusamy and R. Vaithilingam, elected to the Assembly from Vepanahalli and Orathanadu constituencies, are yet to choose which House to represent.

They can either remain members of the Upper House or be sworn in as legislators in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

If they opt for the Rajya Sabha, then the State will face byelections to the two Assembly constituencies. Alternatively, given the numbers in the yet to be constituted Assembly, the DMK will get to send two more members to the Upper House.

Mr. Vaithilingam was nominated to the Upper House by then party chief Jayalalithaa, soon after he lost in the 2016 Assembly poll. Mr. Munusamy, who too was defeated in 2016, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha last year.

A party source said, “They are yet to make a decision. The party leadership will consult with them and decide whether or not they will continue as MPs.”

In March, another AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP, A. Mohammedjan, died of cardiac arrest while campaigning for the party for the Assembly poll.