2 more MLAs test positive

Two more MLAs tested positive for COVID-19 in the State.

AIADMK MLA from Poompuhar constituency S. Pavunraj tested positive for the infection. His swab was lifted at a local primary health centre, and the results returned positive on Tuesday. Mr. Pavunraj left for Chennai and has been admitted to a private hospital. He participated in a public hearing held in Mayiladuthurai on July 30.

Lok Sabha MPs M. Selvaraj (CPI-Nagapattinam) and S. Ramalingam (DMK-Mayiladuthurai), who too had had attended the public hearing, have already tested positive for the infection.

Tiruvadanai MLA and actor Karunaas also tested positive on Wednesday.

President of the Indian Union Muslim League K.M. Kader Mohideen tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi on Monday, with fever and phlegm, and the infection was confirmed on Tuesday. He has since undergone plasma therapy. Party office-bearers said DMK president M.K. Stalin called up Mr. Mohideen’s son to enquire about the leader’s health.

Singer infected

Singer and actor S.P. Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after testing positive for COVID-19. The veteran playback artiste is currently undergoing treatment at MGM Healthcare in Chennai.

A bulletin from the hospital said the singer was admitted on Wednesday with mild symptoms. “He is currently under observation by a team of experts and is stable and on medication as advised by the clinical team,” it said.

The 74-year-old singer also posted a video on his official Facebook page, stating that he had chest congestion for a few days, along with cold and fever, that prompted him to get tested.

He added that while he could have stayed under home quarantine, he did not want to do so since he did not want to risk coming in contact with his family. “I am in good hands at the hospital and I am in good health. Nobody has to worry,” he said.

The singer said that many people had been calling to enquire about his health and assured everyone that he was doing fine. “I am perfectly alright now, except for a cold and slight fever. Even the fever has subsided. I will be discharged in two days. I’ve just come to the hospital to take rest and take medication properly,” he added.