₹2 lakh unaccounted cash seized from egg merchant in Tirupattur

March 17, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Officials seize unaccounted cash from the car of a wholesale egg merchant near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹2,01,900 was seized from a wholesale egg merchant near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur on Sunday.

Police said members of a Flying Squad Team (FST) intercepted a two-wheeler on Chettiyappanur Koot Road junction near Vaniyambadi town on Sunday afternoon.

The team found cash in the vehicle for which egg merchant A. Ravi of Anaicut in Vellore, 31, who was driving the vehicle, was unable to produce any valid documents.

The team seized the cash and handed it over to Deputy Returning Officer S. Rajaraji. The money was later deposited at the treasury.

Initial inquiry revealed that the egg merchant was heading to Nammal to pay an advance to deliver a wholesale consignment of eggs for retail sale in the Vellore region.

Further investigation is under way.

