₹2 lakh crore to be spent to create petroleum infrastructure: Petroleum Minister tells Vaiko

CHENNAI

20 March 2020 16:43 IST

The Minister was responding to a question by the MDMK chief about the government’s plans to increase use of and distribution of gas via pipes in India

MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko on Friday raised a question about the Government of India’s plans to increase use of and distribution of gas via pipes in India to Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Natural Gas, Petroleum and Steel in the Rajya Sabha. Mr. Vaiko also sought details about the list of cities in which gas is already being distributed via pipes.

Replying to the questions raised by Vaiko, Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the government is building infrastructure at a cost of ₹2 lakh crore in the next 5 years.

Advertising

Advertising

“In 2006, Petroleum, Natural Gas Regulatory Board has been working to create public infrastructure to distribute gas in the cities and across India according to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board Act. They are also working to identify natural gas resources in India,” said the Minister, he added, “More than 10 auctions have been held to distribute gas across 27 States, and 400 districts and cities that fall under the direct purview of Central government.”