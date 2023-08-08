ADVERTISEMENT

2 killed, 17 injured as omni bus overturns

August 08, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed and 17 were injured when an omni bus overturned at Kalasamudram near Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police said the bus, carrying 29 passengers, was travelling from Puducherry to Coimbatore when the accident took place.

When the bus neared Kalasamudram, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, trapping the passengers inside. Two passengers - K. Muniyammal, 51, of Dubrayapet, and Sri Sudhan, 45, of Ayyanar Nagar in Puducherry, died on the spot. On information, fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured were shifted to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US