2 killed, 17 injured as omni bus overturns

August 08, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed and 17 were injured when an omni bus overturned at Kalasamudram near Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police said the bus, carrying 29 passengers, was travelling from Puducherry to Coimbatore when the accident took place.

When the bus neared Kalasamudram, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, trapping the passengers inside. Two passengers - K. Muniyammal, 51, of Dubrayapet, and Sri Sudhan, 45, of Ayyanar Nagar in Puducherry, died on the spot. On information, fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers.

The injured were shifted to the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered.

