2 held for sexual assault bid on minor

The All Women Police Station, Thudiyalur, on Saturday arrested two persons for having allegedly attempted to sexually assault a minor girl in a village near Annur earlier this month.

P. Aravind, 23, and V. Kalidass, 26, both residents of Periyar Nagar near Nallichettipalayam, were arrested by the police based on a complaint filed by the girl, aged 13. In her complaint, the girl had alleged that Aravind had approached her when she was waiting for a bus with her friends at the Annur bus stand on January 6. Though Aravind allegedly compelled her to come with him, she refused to oblige.

However, the man allegedly threatened the girl and then took her to a maize field on the Annur-Nallichettipalayam Road, where he attempted to sexually assault her, in the presence of Kalidass, the police said. When the girl began screaming, the two men fled the spot.

The duo, who were arrested on Saturday morning, were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody in the evening.

The police said Kalidass had completed graduation in law and was a junior to an advocate.