₹2 crore for medal winner Mariyappan

CHENNAI

01 September 2021 01:48 IST

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a cash prize of ₹2 crore for Mariyappan Thangavelu, who bagged the silver medal in the men’s high jump event at the Tokyo Paralympics. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin lauded him for his performance and said, “Let Tamil Nadu’s record journey in the field of sports continue.”

He also noted that Mariyappan had inspired the youth and had received many honours, including the Padma Shri and the Arjuna Award.

