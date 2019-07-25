2 cases against protesters quashed

The Madras High Court on Tuesday quashed two separate criminal cases registered against 92 people in Nagapattinam district for allegedly indulging in protests against non-receipt of relief material in the aftermath of Cyclone Gaja, which devastated 12 districts last November.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh quashed the charge sheets filed in the two cases by quoting Tamil verses from Sangam-era poetess Avviyar’s Moodhurai, wherein she lists 10 qualities that a person would lose on account of hunger.

Of all those qualities that he/she would lose at the time of starvation, the foremost would be the sense of balance.

“Our own experience of how we behave when we are deprived of food will tell us how we will lose the sense of balance,” the judge said, and quashed the cases.

Despite the State government putting its disaster management system on high alert, the pre-cyclone preparedness paled into insignificance, resulting in a major challenge in post-cyclone execution of rescue and rehabilitation work.

This made angry citizens indulge in protests, leading to registration of cases, he pointed out.