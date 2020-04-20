2 Bangladeshis in custody test positive

Two of the 11 Bangladesh nationals who were arrested for violating visa conditions and remanded in judicial custody tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The entire group, lodged in the Borstal School in the Puzhal prison complex with no access to other inmates, was shifted to the Stanley Government Hospital, police sources said.

The Bangladeshis, who had come here on a tourist visa to participate in an event conducted by Tablighi Jamaat, were arrested from Dindigul and adjoining areas on the charge of having indulged in religious preaching, violating visa conditions. They were moved to the Borstal School in Chennai after the first COVID-19 test returned negative. However, when the results of the second test came in, two of them, who were asymptomatic, were found to have tested positive, sources said.

“We immediately shifted the entire group to the quarantine facility at the Stanley Government Hospital. Disinfection of the premises was immediately carried out,” Director-General of Police Sunil Kumar Singh told The Hindu on Monday.