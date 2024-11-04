GIFT a SubscriptionGift
2 arrested for smuggling gutkha worth ₹5.48 lakh in Villupuram

Updated - November 04, 2024 10:51 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police seized about 350 kg of banned tobacco products that was being smuggled in a mini van, and arrested two persons at Panamalaipettai here on Sunday.

Following a tip-off on the smuggling of banned tobacco products, a team was conducting vehicle checks at Panamalaipettai, when they intercepted a mini van.

The police inspected the vehicle and found two persons illegally transporting banned gutkha products in gunny bags.

The two, identified as C. Ezhumalai, 47, and K. Subash, 29 of Gingee were arrested.

The police seized banned gutkha and other chewable tobacco products worth ₹5.48 lakh from their possession. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Published - November 04, 2024 10:50 pm IST

