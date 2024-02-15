ADVERTISEMENT

1st Steering Committee meeting on functioning of Kilambakkam bus Terminus held

February 15, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 1st Steering Committee Meeting on the functioning of the Kalaingar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam was chaired by Anshul Mishra, member secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

At the meeting, discussions were held about completing the ongoing works on a fasttrack basis, according to a release.

It also discussed about the road upgradation work undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India and operating the buses in co-ordination with the traffic polices to ensure that there are no traffic jams and to commence work for new railway station at Kilambakkam.

The meeting also discussed about awareness training to 4,000 bus drivers on health.

Jayakumar, Special Officer, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), Alby John, Managing Director, MTC Chennai, Pavan Kumar , DCP, Law and Order and Kumar, DCP traffic, Tambaram Commissionerate among other officials were present.

