Tamil Nadu

196 women pass out of police school

Inspector General of Police, North Zone, P. Nagarajan, at the passing out parade of the Police Recruits School in Vellore on Friday.

Inspector General of Police, North Zone, P. Nagarajan, at the passing out parade of the Police Recruits School in Vellore on Friday.   | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

Event sees participation of special trainers, guest lecturers

A total of 196 women police recruits passed out of the Police Recruits School functioning on the premises of the Vellore Fort on Friday.

Inspector-General of Police, North Zone, K. Nagarajan, reviewed the parade and presented medals to best trainees on the occasion.

In his address, Mr. Nagarajan emphasised the need to adhere to discipline at all times while discharging their duties as police personnel. He said that police job requires dedication to ensure safety of people and their property and the new recruits should learn in the course of performing their duties.

Mr. Nagarajan added that uniform and discipline were the two things that separated a policeman from others.

Basic training

The seven-month-long basic training which the recruits underwent included components on law, physical training, weapons training, firing, commando training and self-defence techniques such as karate, swimming and driving.

There were 14 engineering graduates, 22 postgraduates, 95 graduates, four diploma holders and 61 higher secondary passed recruits, who were expected to join various police departments.

Special trainers and guest lecturers took part in the event. DIG Vellore range, N. Kamini, and vice-principal Rajendran were present.

