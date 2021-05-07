195 more fatalities take State’s toll to 14,974

24,898 infections recorded; Chennai adds 6,678 cases; Tamil Nadu receives another one lakh doses of Covishield

Tamil Nadu on Thursday logged a high number of fatalities, with 195 more people succumbing to COVID-19. This took the toll to 14,974. The State added 24,898 more cases, taking the tally to 12,97,500.

Chennai accounted for the most number of deaths at 69, taking its toll past the 5,000-mark. A total of 5,021 people have died due to COVID-19 in the city. Chennai reported 6,678 fresh cases, taking its tally to 3,70,596.

There were 16 deaths in Chengalpattu, 14 in Kanniyakumari, 13 in Kancheepuram and 12 in Tiruvallur. Of the 195 deceased, 45 did not have co-morbidities. The youngest among the deceased was a 25-year-old man from Chennai who had anaemia, morbid obesity and autism. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on May 1, and died on May 4 due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure.

Ten people in their 30s and 26 in their 40s succumbed to the infection. A 30-year-old woman from Cuddalore with diabetes and diabetic ketoacidosis died at the Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital, Chidambaram, due to COVID-19 pneumonia on May 3.

There were 2,000-plus cases in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore. A total of 2,039 people tested positive in Chengalpattu and 2,068 in Coimbatore. Tiruvallur reported 1,560 cases, while Madurai had 996.

Kancheepuram recorded 836 cases. Thoothukudi saw 796 cases, Tiruchi 746, Tirunelveli 688, Salem 614 and Vellore 614. Among those who tested positive in the State were 27 returnees.

With 21,546 people were discharged after treatment, the total figure touched 11,51,058. Of these, 6,047 people were discharged in Chennai. The active caseload rose to 1,31,468, with Chennai accounting for 33,316 people, followed by Chengalpattu (11,174) and Coimbatore (9,845).

In the last 24 hours, 1,52,130 samples were tested, taking the total figure to 2,35,45,987.

Nearly a lakh inoculated

Tamil Nadu received another one lakh doses of Covishield on Thursday. The State’s overall vaccination coverage reached 62,36,742, with 99,529 more people getting inoculated in 3,276 sessions. This included 50,489 people aged 45-59 and 33,177 senior citizens.

A total of 2,656 healthcare workers, 8,098 frontline workers, 40,210 people aged 45-59 and 26,450 senior citizens received Covishield, while 1,182 healthcare workers, 3,927 frontline workers, 10,279 people aged 45-59 and 6,727 senior citizens received Covaxin.