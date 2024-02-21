ADVERTISEMENT

19.5 kg of ganja seized, eight from Jharkhand arrested

February 21, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

The police thwarted a ganja smuggling bid, and arrested eight persons from Jharkhand at the railway station in Walajah town in Ranipet on Wednesday. A total of 19.5 kg of ganja in eight bundles was seized.

Police said I. Ajayram, 40, B. Akashkumar, 25, A. Ravindrakumar, 32, B. Santhosh Prasad Kushwaha, 31, M. Deosharan Kumar, 35, N. Navinkumar, 34, B. Dhilipkumar Bhuiyan, 27, and L. Vijay Ram, 50, were arrested by a special team of police following a tip-off.

The police check the bags of the accused, who were at the ticket counter in the railway station, and found ganja in packed bundles, following which they were arrested. The ganja consignment was reportedly being smuggled to Chennai.

A case has been registered.

