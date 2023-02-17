1948: A love story - Siblings succeed in proving a 75-year-old inter caste marriage between their parents

February 17, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

A brother-sister duo that put up a relentless legal fight for years, has now succeeded in proving that their parents had loved each other and they had an inter-caste marriage in 1948. They also managed to thwart attempts to assassinate the character of their mother.

Disposing of their Appeal Suit pending in the Madras High Court since 2014, Justice S.S. Sundar criticised the son born through the second wife of the appellant’s father for indulging in such character assassination. On a preponderance of probability, he held that the appellants’ mother was the legally wedded first wife.

The Appeal Suit had been preferred against the dismissal of a 2011 partition suit filed by the appellants before an Additional District Court in Erode which had concluded that there was no evidence to prove the marriage between their mother and father and therefore, they were not entitled to any share in property.

However, on reappreciation of evidence, Justice Sundar held there were materials to accept that the appellants’ parents, belonging to different castes had fallen in love with each other and entered into wedlock with a ‘thali-tying’ ceremony at a temple as per Hindu customs. However, their father’s family did not accept the marriage.

“A conscious attempt was made before the trial court by the defendants to establish that the appellants’ mother was living as a Devadasi. This character assassination is done by the first defendant not only in the written statement but also while adducing evidence,” the judge wrote.

Pointing out that the evidence of the son, born through the second wife, was only on the basis of hearsay “without examining anyone who gave him that story,” the judge said: “ The attempt made by the defendants to put forth their case by depicting appellants’ mother as a Devadasi would show the conduct of first defendant.”

The judge went on to state that after the first marriage, the appellants’ father had married another woman at his family’s insistence and begat two children through her. In 1955, he received vast amounts of property through a family partition and gave away some of those properties in 1975 and 1984 to the son born to his second wife.

On June 28, 1988 he executed a will bequeathing the rest of the properties to his second wife and died on July 16, 1988. The present appellants had not claimed any share in any of the properties during the lifetime of their father and it was only after his death that they began to claim a right over the properties mentioned in the will.

“When a co-owner claims title by adverse possession, he must establish ouster. There must be proper pleading. A person who claims title by ouster should establish proclamation or declaration of hostile animus, long and uninterrupted possession and exercise of right of exclusion ownership openly and to the knowledge of other co-owner.

“This court, having regard to the nature of evidence and the documents filed by defendants, is unable to agree with the plaintiffs (appellants) that they were in joint possession as co-owners. The plaintiffs as a whole, were ousted from the family as seen from the materials and documents.... They have not proved or established their joint possession by exercising their right of co-ownership at any point of time,” the judge said while rejecting the appellants’ claim for 6/8th share in the properties.