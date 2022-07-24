Tamil Nadu

1,945 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 24, 2022 23:45 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 23:45 IST

The State recorded 1,945 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the tally of those under treatment as on date to 15,409. Till date, 35,32,343 persons have been infected.

With 419 fresh cases in Chennai, the number of persons under treatment in the district rose to 5,043. Other districts that logged higher number of infections were Chengalpattu (207) and Coimbatore (179). Barring Tirupathur with five cases, Ramanathapuram and Karur with seven cases each and Ariyalur with nine cases, all other districts recorded fresh cases in double digits.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The number of fresh recoveries stood at 2,379, pushing the total number of those who had recovered to 34,78,902.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The State did not record any casualty. So far, 38,032 persons have succumbed to the disease while under treatment, according to the daily bulletin of the public health department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
public health/community medicine
Read more...