1,945 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

The State recorded 1,945 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the tally of those under treatment as on date to 15,409. Till date, 35,32,343 persons have been infected.

With 419 fresh cases in Chennai, the number of persons under treatment in the district rose to 5,043. Other districts that logged higher number of infections were Chengalpattu (207) and Coimbatore (179). Barring Tirupathur with five cases, Ramanathapuram and Karur with seven cases each and Ariyalur with nine cases, all other districts recorded fresh cases in double digits.

The number of fresh recoveries stood at 2,379, pushing the total number of those who had recovered to 34,78,902.

The State did not record any casualty. So far, 38,032 persons have succumbed to the disease while under treatment, according to the daily bulletin of the public health department.