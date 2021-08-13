1,942 people test positive for COVID-19 in State

Coimbatore records most infections at 249; T.N. records 33 more deaths; 92,334 people get jabs

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,942 fresh COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths on Thursday.

As cases continued to fluctuate in a number of districts, Coimbatore recorded the most number of infections at 249, when compared with 229 on Wednesday. Chennai’s daily count dropped to 217 from 243 the previous day. Tiruvallur also registered a small dip from 98 to 85 cases.

While cases marginally rose to 183 in Erode, Chengalpattu recorded 119 cases. Thanjavur, which recorded 77 cases on Wednesday, went on to record 102. There was a small rise in cases in Salem and Tiruppur, as 94 and 83 people tested positive respectively.

Four districts — Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar — saw fewer than 10 cases each.

The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 25,83,036. Its toll touched 34,428. Another 1,892 people were discharged. They included 196 people in Coimbatore and 188 in Chennai. A total of 20,399 people are under treatment. These include 2,308 people in Coimbatore and 2,081 in Chennai.

Twenty-two districts reported no deaths due to COVID-19. Of the 33 deaths, Coimbatore recorded six, followed by Salem with five. There were four deaths in Tiruppur and three in Kanniyakumari. Chennai recorded two deaths. These included deferred reconciled death reports.

Among the deceased was a 26-year-old man from Tiruvallur, who had no co-morbidities. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 27, and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on August 10. However, he died on the same day due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

In the last 24 hours, 1,60,528 samples were tested, taking the overall count to 3,93,26,076.

Tamil Nadu received 7,65,170 doses of Covishield and 1,33,360 doses of Covaxin on Thursday.

Daily vaccination coverage dropped below one lakh after several days — 92,334 people, including 56,056 in the 18-44 age group and 25,284 aged 45 to 59, were inoculated.