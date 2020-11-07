19,157 applications registered for govt. quota medical, dental seats

9,644 forms registered under the management quota

A total of 19,157 applicants had been registered for MBB and BDS admissions under the government quota till Saturday.

While 13,506 aspirants had paid registration fee, 9,492 had completed the application process. A total of 3,544 candidates had sought exemption from fee payment.

Under the management category seats, 9,644 applications had been registered and 8,039 candidates had paid the initial registration fee while 3,804 candidates had completed the application process, according to the Directorate of Medical Education. The DME began issuing applications from November 3. The last date to apply is November 12 and the tentative date for release of merit list is November 16.

In case a candidates makes mistakes while filling the application forms and wants to correct the same, he or she may e-mail the selection committee in the id provided in the prospectus. Candidates must mention their NEET roll number and class 12 registration number while sending correction.

On Friday, the Medical Counselling Committee released the results of the first round of online counselling for All India Quota seats, the AIIMS, Jipmer, and seats in Central, ESIC and deemed universities.