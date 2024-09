The Villupuram police on Wednesday arrested three persons and seized 190 kg of gutkha and other banned tobacco products from their possession.

Based on a tip-off, a special police team intercepted a car on Puducherry-Tindivanam Road at Kiliyanur. Following a search, the officials seized the contraband.

The police identified the accused as S. Ganesh, 44, K. Sabarish, 31, and E. Baskar, 56, of Kiliyanur.

