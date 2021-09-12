Tamil Nadu

19-year-old NEET aspirant found dead at home

A 19-year-old boy was found dead at his residence near Mettur here.

The deceased, identified as Dhanush, was to give the NEET examination on September 12, police said. Dhanush lived with his family at Koolaiyur. He had completed Class XII in 2019 and had attempted to clear the NEET examination for the past two years, the police said.

Dhanush was preparing for his third attempt at cracking the exam till late on September 11. When his parents went to wake him up in the early hours on September 12, they found him dead.

Karumalaikudal police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The body was sent to the Mettur government hospital. Karumalaikudal police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.


