19-year old girl kills man who tried to rape her

A 19-year-old girl murdered a 26-year-old man who allegedly tried to rape her at knife point in Sholvaram police station limits in Tiruvallur district on Saturday.

According to police, the girl from Tiruvallur had come to visit her aunt living in Sholavaram. When she went out to the toilet near a horse farm adjacent to her aunt's house in the evening, Ajith alias Killi Ajith intercepted her.

In an inebriated condition, he allegedly sexually harassed her and tried to rape her at knife point. "In an act of self defence, the girl pushed him away. Once he fell down, she overpowered him and snatched his knife. She then stabbed him on the face and neck. Ajith died on the spot," said a police officer.

The information was conveyed to the Sholavaram police station and inspector Nagalingam started investigating the case. "We have registered a case and have started investigation. We have taken note of the girl's version. We will also check if there were any eye witnesses and a detailed probe will be conducted. It is said that Ajith was related to the girl," said a police officer.

Further investigation is on.