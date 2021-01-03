19-year old girl kills man who tried to rape her

A 19-year-old girl murdered a 26-year-old man who allegedly tried to rape her at knife point in Sholvaram police station limits in Tiruvallur district on Saturday.
According to police, the girl from Tiruvallur had come to visit her aunt living in Sholavaram. When she went out to the toilet near a horse farm adjacent to her aunt's house in the evening, Ajith alias Killi Ajith intercepted her.
In an inebriated condition, he allegedly sexually harassed her and tried to rape her at knife point. "In an act of self defence, the girl pushed him away. Once he fell down, she overpowered him and snatched his knife. She then stabbed him on the face and neck. Ajith died on the spot," said a police officer.
The information was conveyed to the Sholavaram police station and inspector Nagalingam started investigating the case. "We have registered a case and have started investigation. We have taken note of the girl's version. We will also check if there were any eye witnesses and a detailed probe will be conducted. It is said that Ajith was related to the girl," said a police officer.
Further investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath